Nagasau excited for first away game

[File Photo]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s forward Rusila Nagasau is grateful for the opportunity to play in her first away game, especially in the semi-finals of the Super W competition, which will be held later this afternoon.

Nagasau understands the importance of this match as the team hopes to secure its fourth consecutive final appearance.

She is thankful to the coaching staff for believing in her and trusting her to help get the job done.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to thank the management for giving me the opportunity to play in the semifinal. It’s an honor to be here and play in the semifinal especially away from home.”

She understands the huge responsibility ahead is looks forward to achieving positive results with the team.

They look forward to a great match ahead and once again claiming the title that was theirs two years ago.

The Reds host the Drua at 3:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.