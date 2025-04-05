Drua Women eye final despite tight travel schedule

[Source: Fiji Drua / Facebook ]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women face a defining moment in their 2025 Super W campaign, with the countdown now on for their high-stakes semi-final showdown.

With limited recovery time and a taxing travel schedule, the Drua are digging deep—relying on their resilience, talent and unshakable team spirit as they chase a place in their fourth straight Super W final.

Tomorrow’s clash will decide whether last years losing finalist can continue their remarkable run and cement their legacy in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Front-row powerhouse Bitila Tawake is fired up and ready for battle, having prepared herself mentally and physically for the task ahead.

“I’m always up for the opportunity to play any position but I’m grateful that the coaches have trusted me to play loose-head prop this week so i’m just putting my hands up and showing up for my team.”

She knows what’s on the line and is determined to lead by example as the team strives to rise to the occasion.

Tawake is among the few players the coach believes can get the job done, alongside Rusila Nagasau and captain Karalaini Naisewa.

The Reds host the Drua at 3:05pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.