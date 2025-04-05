Fijiana beat Ireland in Singapore opener

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side made a flying start to their Singapore 7s campaign with a 26-12 victory over Ireland in their opening pool match this afternoon.

Ireland opened the scoring in the third minute through Kathy Baker, who sprinted down the left edge to touch down.

Kate Farrell McCabe added the conversion to give Ireland a 7-0 lead.

Fiji responded immediately with Mereula Torooti crossing in the fifth mi-nute, followed two minutes later by a try from Vika Nakacia.

Kelerayani Luvu was flawless with the boot, converting both tries to swing the lead in Fiji’s favour, 14-7.

Ireland weren’t done yet, and Baker completed her brace with a second try in the ninth minute.

McCabe’s conversion attempt went wide, allowing Fiji to hold on to a nar-row 14-12 advantage at halftime.

The Fijiana stepped up in the second spell.

Verenaisi Ditavutu added her name to the scoresheet in the 11th minute, before Silika Qalo broke through just a minute later to further extend the lead.

Luvu continued her perfect kicking performance, slotting her third con-version to seal the 26-12 win.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.33 tonight.

