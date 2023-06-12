Single register for infrastructure projects

[File Photo]

In a recent meeting of the 9th Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility Community of Practice in Suva, the Head of Strategic Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Kamal Gounder, underscored the necessity of establishing a unified register for infrastructure projects.

He says this development was highlighted in the National Infrastructure Investment Plan mainstreaming report.

To address this crucial requirement, Gounder announced that a dedicated team will be stationed at the finance ministry’s strategic planning office within the project coordination unit.

“Incorporate priorities set in strategic plans, documents and policies, so when we were developing the NIIP, this was one of the major processes that we have to through. We individually reviewed all the ministries, departments, their projects listed there, strategic plans, business plans, and their policies to ensure the projects coming are under the NIIP.”

Gounder states this team will be responsible for maintaining a centralized register encompassing all infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the register will be regularly updated on a weekly basis, ensuring its accuracy and relevance.

He also revealed that the ministry has revitalized the strategic planning functions in line with recent government ministerial assignments.

This initiative, Gounder adds aims to enhance the government’s planning capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to efficient infrastructure development.