Singh visits Labasa

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh will be visiting Labasa for the first time since being sworn in as a cabinet minister.

The Labasa businessman will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Waiqele Airport upon his arrival this afternoon.

Tomorrow, he will be visiting the Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa office and will meet with the General Manager and his staff.

In the evening he will have a meeting with the Labasa Chamber of Commerce and the Labasa Retailers Association.

On Thursday, the Minister will visit the Sugar Research Institute facility in Batinikama, visit the Sugar Cane Growers Fund office, the Fairtrade office and the Sugar Cane Growers Council Office.