Singh suggests flogging for drug offenders

Source : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh has called for flogging to be considered as an alternative to the death penalty for drug offenders.

He strongly rejected the proposal to reinstate capital punishment for drug trafficking.

Singh’s remarks came in response to Independent Member of Parliament, Rinesh Sharma, who had advocated for the reinstatement of the death penalty for individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Instead, Singh suggests that flogging could be an option.

He believes it will provide offenders with an opportunity to reform; while also sending a clear message about the consequences of their actions.

“We have no right in our lives to give anybody the death penalty, because only the god who brought us to this world can take us back.”

Singh acknowledges the severity of the growing drug problem in the country, particularly methamphetamine abuse.

However, he states that flogging can serve as a balanced approach between rehabilitation and the more extreme measure of capital punishment.

