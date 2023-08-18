Shortage of bus drivers concerns operators

There is a shortage of qualified and experienced bus drivers in the country.

This was revealed by Fiji Bus Operators Association General Secretary Rohit Latchan in a recent statement.

This problem has been worsening each year, with migration being one of the major contributing factors.

Article continues after advertisement

One remedy to this issue suggested by the Fiji Bus Operators Association is the establishment of the National Driver Academy initiative by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Latchan hopes that the academic will be operational soon, as this could be a more sustainable solution to addressing the issue.

Latchan states that this will also help promote and enforce safety in the bus industry and among the traveling public.

The general secretary also stated that bus operators will be meeting with stakeholders to address the issue and find solutions to this problem so there are no disruptions of services in the future.