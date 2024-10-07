Ship operators urged to prioritize safety

The Public Works Minister has raised concerns about passenger safety and vessel overcrowding during peak travel periods.

As we head into the festive season, Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the issue of passenger mismanagement, particularly during peak travel times such as school holidays and Christmas, continues to be a significant concern.

He says the mismatch between the number of tickets issued and the vessel’s allowable passenger capacity is a recurring problem that raises safety risks.

Article continues after advertisement

“I urge ship operators and vessel operators to please put the safety of passengers as the number one priority. Whatever ticket you issue must be the one allowable for that passenger because the number of passengers on the boat is related to the capacity of that vessel and also the safety procedures and equipment in that vessel. For example, the number of lifejackets must match the number of passengers. So that is an issue which MSAF is emphasizing right now and closely monitoring.”

Ro Filipe says the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has been instructed to closely monitor and regulate passenger movement, especially during peak seasons, to prevent overloading.

The Minister emphasizes that ship operators are fully aware of the legal requirements and have been reminded of their responsibilities to ensure that ticket sales are aligned with vessel capacity.

In cases where passenger demand exceeds capacity, the Minister called for the use of standby vessels to accommodate the overflow, preventing overcrowding and ensuring that all passengers are transported safely.

Additionally, ship operators have been urged to have contingency plans in place to handle unplanned mechanical breakdowns.