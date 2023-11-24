SHAVE IT OR SAVE IT campaign raises $50,000

[Source: Supplied]
FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels announced the SHAVE IT SAVE IT campaign has raised FJ$50,000 for WOWS Kids Fiji.
The campaign featured a diverse group of colleagues who passionately raised these funds to help make a difference and create awareness for children who suffer from cancer and their families.
The event was hosted at the Intercontinental Resort in Natadola.
Portfolio General Manager of the IHG Hotels & Resorts FNPF-Owned Hotels, Lachlan Walker, says they are proud to share that their collective fundraising efforts exceeded their expectations, achieving a remarkable $50,000 in donations.
The campaign continues to highlight the power of collective efforts and community support in the tourism sector.
Chair and Co-Founder of WOWS Kids Fiji Sina Kami expressed her gratitude for the support and commitment shown by team members from the three FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels & Resorts.
She says their dedication reflects the spirit of unity and compassion, and this donation will help them provide essential support to children and families facing the challenges of childhood cancer.