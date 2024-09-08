Several stolen items seized, Man in custody

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A man is in custody for allegedly receiving stolen items, after he was arrested following a raid conducted in his house by the Fiji Police Force.

Chief of Operations, Livai Driu says valuable electronic items believed to be stolen were seized from the man’s residence in Cunningham, Suva on Friday.

The suspect remains in custody at the Nabua Police Station.

Driu says as investigations are underway, their operations are focused on identifying the receivers of stolen items in order to curb the incidents of thefts and robberies.

The Chief of Operations urges people to be wary of opportunists who target valuable electronic items and has issued a stern warning that people involved in thefts and robberies are under the radar of police.