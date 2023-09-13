Seruiratu welcomes investigation into Grace Road

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has welcomed the forthcoming investigation into the activities of the Grace Road group within the country.

This response comes in the wake of public allegations and claims directed at the FijiFirst government, accusing them of neglecting issues related to seven members of Grace Road while in power.

Seruiratu has emphasized that the government has a responsibility to ensure the welfare of Grace Road Group, just as it does for any other investor or foreign entity in Fiji.

“Again, government has a responsibility to facilitate investors and, of course, create the environment for growth, while at the same time ensuring that all that do reside in the country are well looked after and live peacefully, and that the Koreans are not an exception, but if those are allegations, authorities can investigate that.”

Seruiratu also highlights the significant contributions made by Grace Road Group to Fiji’s development, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica clarified that the government’s primary focus is the deportation of seven individuals flagged by INTERPOL, with no specific targeting of any individual.

The government has reassured the public that Grace Road’s business operations in Fiji will continue without disruption, and Korean workers employed by the group will not be repatriated.