Seruiratu demands inquiry into Tabuya’s divorce claims

Former Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya (left) and Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu (right)

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called for a thorough investigation into potential criminality and a possible cover-up related to the dismissal of former Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

While acknowledging the Prime Minister’s decision to remove Lynda Tabuya from her ministerial role, Seruiratu expressed concerns about the integrity of the former Minister.

The main issue raised by Seruiratu involves the misrepresentation of Tabuya’s marital status.

Tabuya had previously declared that she had been divorced from Robert Semaan since 2016 which allowed her to exempt his assets from official declarations.

However, Seruiratu stated that recent revelations suggest they are still married, casting doubt on her honesty and transparency.

Seruiratu also pointed to the controversy surrounding a private video involving Tabuya, which has circulated widely.

The video, which Tabuya has stated is a personal matter with her husband contradicts her earlier claim of being divorced.

Seruiratu said that these contradictions further undermine her credibility and trust with the public.

Another concern highlighted by Seruiratu is Tabuya’s role as co-chair of the National Taskforce to address Pornography in Fiji.

Given the strict code of conduct required for such a position, Seruiratu argued that Tabuya’s involvement in this matter compromises her ability to lead efforts to combat pornography and protect children from online exploitation.

Seruiratu also raised concerns about the influence of FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali in closing the investigation into Tabuya’s false declaration.

He called for an investigation into whether Tabuya exerted any influence over Malimali to end the case, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of Fiji’s anti-corruption institutions.

Seruiratu called for a transparent investigation into these matters to restore public trust. He reiterated the need for public officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

He also stated that he would bring this matter to Parliament to ensure it receives the attention it deserves.

Meanwhile, FBC News has sent questions to Tabuya and Malimali regarding the concerns raised by Seruiratu.