Seizures expose transnational drug network

The Fiji Police Force has revealed that the drugs seized in the two major busts in Nadi were from Mexico and were transiting through Fiji for the Australian market.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the busts in Nadi were made possible through information sharing as the intelligence was already there that drugs was heading to Fiji.

He says information sharing allows them to seek help from the Navy to monitor Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“That information was gathered from the eastern division that is in Nausori. So instead of passing the information to the special unit that does the raid we allowed our eastern division cross border to go across and do the raid and we were successful. Once this find was established then we look at the intelligence and we do confirmation.”

Chew adds that when they do not have the capability to go further into the sea they seek help from Navy to utilize their resources to assist them.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Siromi Turaga says last week seaport management team with key stakeholders undertook two week course which led to confiscation of marijuana in a yacht.

He adds this exercise has started and more exercises will be conducted in the future.