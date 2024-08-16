Seatbelt safety reinforced through joint operation

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority together with the Fiji Police reinforcing seatbelt regulations in a concerted effort to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries.

LTA and Police have launched a series of joint enforcement operations aimed at promoting the consistent use of seatbelts by drivers and passengers alike.

The joint operation will see an increased presence of police and LTA officers on major roads and highways throughout August, conducting spot checks to ensure compliance with seatbelt regulations

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect oneself in the event of a road accident.

He says seatbelts can reduce the risk of fatal injury for front-seat occupants, highlighting the critical role that seatbelts play in saving lives and preventing severe injuries.

Rokosawa says it is mandatory for all vehicle occupants, whether seated in the front or rear, to wear seatbelts whenever the vehicle is in motion.

He says the law is clear and drivers must ensure that all passengers are securely strapped in before the vehicle begins to move.

This includes children over the age of eight, who are required to wear seatbelts, and younger children who should be secured in child restraints if available, or in the rear seats with adult supervision.