Search underway for abducted five-year-old

Missing child, Grace Lomani. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are searching for five-year-old Grace Lomani after it was reported that she was allegedly abducted from the Lokia Landing this morning.

Police say the child was playing outside the Lokia Church while her grandparents were inside.

It is alleged that an unidentified woman took the child and fled the scene in a grey vehicle.

Police are trying to establish more information regarding the particulars of the vehicle.

Checkpoints have been erected, and search efforts are ongoing.

The public are urged that if they have any information on the child’s whereabouts to call their nearest Police station or Crime Stoppers on 919.