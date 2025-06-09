School served notice following OHS probe

[file photo]

The Ministry of Workplace Relations, through the National Occupational Health and Safety Service has issued a Requisition Notice and an Improvement Notice to Rampur College following an investigation into a septic tank incident involving two students last Friday.

The investigation was launched after two students fell into a septic tank during school recess.

According to Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh, the students had used a restricted shortcut from the washroom to the canteen, stepping onto a concrete septic tank cover that unexpectedly collapsed.

Article continues after advertisement

While both students were safely assisted out by a fellow student and did not sustain injuries, the investigation identified concerns regarding the structural integrity of the septic tank cover.

As part of regulatory compliance measures, NOHSS served a Requisition Notice requiring the school to submit key occupational health and safety documentation.

These include the school’s Occupational Health and Safety Policy, its internal investigation report on the incident, and an updated layout identifying restricted areas within the premises.

In addition, an Improvement Notice was issued directing the school to immediately install appropriate barricading around the affected area and complete necessary repairs to the septic tank by next Friday.

Singh says the issuance of these notices reinforces our commitment to ensuring that all workplaces, including educational institutions, comply with occupational health and safety standards.

The NOHSS has also recommended that the school strengthen preventive measures, including installing clearer warning signage for restricted zones, reinforcing student awareness of approved pathways during recess and break times, and improving staff supervision in high-risk or less visible areas.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Education and school OHS Committees to promote compliance and maintain safe learning environments nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.