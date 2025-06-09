SCC to relocate Nabua Roadside Vendors

{File Photo}

There are plans to relocate the nine vendors selling their produce behind the Vatuwaqa Bus Stop in Nabua.

Suva City Council Chief Executive Officer, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says it is working on identifying a permanent and safer location for these vendors.

“So it’s just a temporary measure where they’re on now, so that we can look for a place where they can be permanently relocated.”

This was clarified by Boseiwaqa after concerns were raised by some Nabua Market vendors that these vendors are not paying stall fees like them.

“We cannot just remove them like that. So we have to find a place for them where they can sell at the same time, not denying the rights of the Nabua vendors.”

However, market vendor, Iliesa Butuivalu claims they are yet to be formally informed about the relocation.

“We were given the green light to sell here, and we thought it was confirmed, but we were not aware that we would be relocated.

The SCC says it will continue to look for a suitable permanent location, while vendors behind the Vatuwaqa bus stop in Nabua are calling for clearer communication as they await further updates.

