SCC launches major program to tackle social issues

The Suva City Council has launched a major program aimed at tackling Fiji’s most pressing social challenges under the theme, “Waving our future together and standing united against social challenges.”

The initiative focuses on five urgent issues: HIV/AIDS, drug abuse, homelessness, violence against women, and waste management.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the program calls for a whole-of-society response to problems that are deeply interconnected and growing in urgency.

“This theme reminds us that none of us stands alone, and only, and only by working together can we build a stronger, safer, and healthier future for us all, Fijians. The issues that we are addressing here are not small, nor are they confined to a single entity or community.”



Nalumisa warns that rising drug abuse, especially needle sharing, is fueling HIV/AIDS cases, with nearly half of those affected lacking proper care.

To combat this, the government has allocated 10 million dollars to tackle stigma, boost testing, and strengthen prevention efforts.

He also cited two major meth seizures as evidence of Fiji’s growing vulnerability to global drug trafficking.

Homelessness remains a visible problem in Suva, with many elders living on the streets.

The Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of Housing, and community groups are working together to help these individuals return to safe homes and reconnect with their families.

Violence against women is another major concern, with nearly two in three Fijian women affected.

Through the Fiji National Action Plan 2023–2028, leaders, faith groups, and youth are joining forces to challenge harmful behaviors and build safer communities.

Lastly, waste management is highlighted as a growing challenge. Suva produces nearly 70 tons of waste daily, and the City Council is urging residents to take pride in keeping the city clean through recycling and responsible habits.

The program was attended by government ministries, students, and members of the public, and was officially declared open today, marking a new chapter in Suva’s fight against social challenges.

