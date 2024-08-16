SCC focuses on maintaining the existing infrastructure

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council is taking significant steps to maintain its existing infrastructure and facilities during the current financial year.

This was highlighted by the SCC Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, who emphasized the importance of upkeep for the safety and well-being of the community.

He says maintaining existing facilities and infrastructure is vital for safety, economic growth, quality of life, and community resilience.

“Maintenance for the buildings, improve parking meters to make sure they are all operational and improve the existing management ways, strategies and so on.”

Boseiwaqa says that SCC is looking ahead to the upcoming financial year, where the focus will shift toward expanding the city’s facilities and infrastructure.

He highlights the crucial role city councils play in the sustainability of urban infrastructure, noting that effective planning, budgeting, oversight, and community engagement are essential components of their strategy.