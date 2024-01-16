Sayed-Khaiyum questions government about lack of development

Former Minister for Economy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Minister for Economy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has questioned the government about the lack of development.

Sayed-Khaiyum criticized the coalition government, saying that the majority of the development work being done now was signed by the previous government.

He claims that not a single dollar has been spent by the Rabuka administration for new development and that they put projects on hold only because they were implemented by the last government.

“A developing country needs development projects. It injects new funds, creates jobs, increases productivity, and circulates new money into the economy. All of those things need to be thought about. What is this government doing?”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims the economy is sluggish, and he says young people need to realize that there are fewer job opportunities.

He claims that this is a factor contributing to the migration of many young people.

Questions have been sent to the government for comments.