Savusavu BDM office urged to address internal issues

The issue currently faced by the Ministry of Justice’s Birth, Death, and Marriage office in Savusavu is an internal one that needs to be addressed by the occupant themselves.

This is according to the Chief Executive of JKS Holdings, Justin Smith, and landlord of the building where the BDM’s current office space is located.

Earlier this week, FBC News highlighted the need and concerns for the office to be relocated to a spacious location that is accessible to all ages, with claims that elderly and newborn mothers often struggle to reach the office space located on the third floor using the staircase.

There were also claims of the unavailability of a fan or air conditioning unit and waiting lounge in the office.

However, in a statement, Smith stressed that there is an air conditioning unit available in the office that is owned and serviced by BDM, which will require their immediate action in resolving the matter.

Smith has also confirmed that the floor is serviced by an elevator, but it has not been a preferred choice for most people who seek the services with BDM, as they prefer to use the staircase.

JKS building has also confirmed that BDM office also has the opportunity to take up the additional space adjoining their office if they are interested in expanding.

The BDM office has been operating from the same location and office since July 2019, serving the province of Cakaudrove.

Meanwhile, questions sent to the Ministry of Justice’s permanent secretary on the issue remained unanswered.

