Saukuru acknowledges Japan’s ongoing support

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has highlighted the importance of sports in combating drugs and involving youth in positive activities.

Saukuru received a courtesy call from the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s assistance in education, sports, and climate change.

He acknowledged the Japanese Ambassador and his delegation for the opportunity to meet and discuss programmess and initiatives that will benefit both countries

The Minister expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by the Japanese Government, particularly for the recently built classroom at Nasau, which helps the Centre in the climate change courses.

Ambassador Michii also briefed Minister Saukuru on programmes that the Japanese Government is currently assisting Fiji with, including the student exchange programme for tertiary students and the promotion of the youth change programme.