Samoa secure second victory in OFC U-16 Women’s Championship

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Samoa has won two matches for the first time in their OFC U-16 Women’s Championship history, defeating Tonga 2-0 in Suva.

After scoring for fun in the opening game, Samoa were made to work hard by Tonga for their second win of the competition, cementing their place at the top of Group A.

​​Tonga received a hammer blow shortly before kick off with Sunday’s player of the match Tyra Bagiante forced out late through injury.

Samoa dominated right from the whistle, they moved the ball well and found space for their creative wide players, who started to extert their influence on the match.

Tonga weren’t going to let Samoa have it easy though, with midfielders Cali Willis and Taimane Devoux bearing the brunt of some robust early challenges.

Holly Leapai thought she’d opened the scoring just before the quarter of an hour mark after a deft approach play from Cali Willis teed up the number nine, but she misjudged her bearings to fire wide.

Shortly after it was Devoux’s turn to come close, her shot seemed destined for the bottom right corner, however a smart save from Tongan keeper Temaleti Taufa’ao diverted the shot on to the upright.

A goal had been coming for Samoa and it came from star midfielder Devoux, with the team’s persistence rewarded.

A Leah Atuaia freekick floated over an advancing Tongan goalkeeper, landing at Devoux’s feet, which she controlled well before passing it into an empty net.

Momentum was very much on Samoa’s side, but they were unable to convert that into a bigger lead, despite several good chances before half time.

The second half resumed with Samoa dominating possession. Jayde Sagapolutele and captain Lynn Aiono Sagiao were a constant threat, winning the ball high up the park, putting Tonga’s defence under constant pressure.

Aiono Sagiao was almost rewarded with a goal, after her pile driver shot from the edge of the penalty area sailed wide.

Down 1-0, Tonga didn’t give up, in the 63rd minute Kuria Malohifo’ou caught Samoa on the counterattack, but just before she could get a shot off in the box, Devoux slide into to deny her.

Samoa thought they had doubled their lead in the 71st, after second half substitute Brielle Tautua and Devoux combined to set up Aiono Sagiao, but the captain’s goal celebrations were cut short as the assistant referee’s flag was raised for offside.

But the captain didn’t need to wait too long for the goal she deserved, with the ball falling favourably near the penalty spot, as she unleashed an emphatic strike into the net, to secure another dominant performance from Samoa.

Samoa climb to the top of Group A, and have all but secured their spot in the semi-finals with one match remaining against Fiji. As for Tonga, they’ll need to beat the Cook Islands and hope results fall their way to reach the final four.