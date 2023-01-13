Sacrilege cases not motivated by religious ill will: Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

The illegal break-ins at five temples and one mosque in the Western Division do not appear to be motivated by religious ill will or antagonism.

This, according to Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

He says according to police investigations, these incidents are simply opportunistic attempts to steal money from places that the burglars believe are less secure than homes and businesses.

Tikoduadua says these incidents have his attention and has directed the Fiji Police Force to do everything they can to ensure it is not repeated.

The Minister is pleading with leaders to ensure that these incidents are not sensationalized or used for political rhetoric or to cause alarm among religious communities.

He adds that he is aware of the sensitivity of the break-ins at places of worship as these events hurt people.

Tikoduadua stresses that the Government takes these cases seriously and that they will investigate and prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law.

He also confirms that no arrests have been made and investigations into these cases of sacrilege continue.