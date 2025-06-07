Sabeto river safe again, but treated water still off-limits

Preliminary test results indicate that water quality in the affected stretch of the upper Sabeto River has returned to safe levels for all normal uses.

However, as a precautionary measure, treated water should not be consumed due to livestock activity along riverbanks.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and Ministry of Environment and Climate Change jointly issued a statement on Sabeto river water quality update and regulatory action following May 22nd discharge incident

As a precaution, MRD has suspended all wastewater discharge from settlement pond, which was identified as the source.

This will remain in place until full compliance with relevant regulatory standards is demonstrated.

The resumption of any liquid waste discharge will strictly be subject to the conditions of MECC’s Liquid Waste Discharge Permit.

The Ministry will continue to work closely with Lion One to ensure strict adherence to environmental conditions while operating and supporting the livelihoods of its workers.

A full-scale investigation is underway, including sampling, staff interviews, and a thorough review of discharge systems are in progress.

Additionally, both Ministries will jointly conduct environmental audits over the next six months to enforce long-term improvements in the company’s practices.

Lion One has accepted full responsibility and is implementing key improvements.

This includes establishment of a new pre-treatment facility, enhanced monitoring, and direct engagement with communities.

A multi-agency team has been in discussion with the community regarding next steps.

A full report will be released upon conclusion of all assessments.

Last month a discharge of wastewater by Lion One Metals Company killed fish and eels in the river, prompting the Vanua to raise serious concerns about environmental safety.

The company acknowledged that the incident was caused by human error as a result of a verbal miscommunication between their mill operations team and their environmental department.

Lion One Metals Limited had also apologized to the Vanua of Sabeto and its people if the company came up short.

