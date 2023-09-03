Rural-urban drift an issue in the Lau group

The rural-urban drift is an issue seen in most villages in the Lau group.

FBC News visited seven islands, and most villages on these islands have empty houses, low student count in schools, and even fewer people.

Yaroi village Turaga ni Koro Viliame Tunidau says the rural-urban drift is something they have to accept, as many villagers have left for Viti Levu and overseas for school and employment.

“You can see that some homes are empty, this as the owners are in Viti Levu to get their children to school.”

Vanuavatu Island representative Semesa Makutu says they have noted a decline in the Vanuavatu Primary School student roll from over 30 students in previous years to 24 this year.

“This is an issue we have been facing, if rural to urban drift continues to roll we fear that the school might close down.”

In Tovu village, Totoya, Turaga ni Koro Saimoni Bari says the rural-urban drift is inevitable as people search for better opportunities on the mainland.

“We can’t stop people from going, they need to survive, they need to get educated and the only way is to leave the village and move to Vitilevu.”

FBC News visited seven islands in the Lau group as part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s 10-day Engagement Tour.

The islands include Matuku, Totoya, Vanuavatu, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, and Moala Island.