News

Rural school gets new housing

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

January 7, 2026 5:13 am

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

New teachers’ quarters have been officially opened at Burebasaga District School in Rewa.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka said the project was funded under the Ministry’s Rural Housing Assistance Program.

Ditoka states that the housing provides safe and decent accommodation for teachers. He says it supports their welfare and helps improve education delivery in the community.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the investment shows the government’s commitment to better rural housing.

Ditoka adds that it also demonstrates support for essential service providers who contribute to community development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Rural school gets new housing

Remote communities get connected

Landslide causes damage to home in Samabula

Back to school assistance not a free pass, says Education Minister

FCCC consultation on EFL tariff faces scrutiny

Good samaritan facilitates donations around scam victim

Government debt records slight increase

Bus stand delays frustrate Lautoka commuters

New leadership for TSLS

MoH calls for vigilance to protect children during school holidays

FRCS steps up border security to combat drug smuggling

Nabenu hails growing unity at Bula FC

Cunningham joins Scotland coaching group

Shackled and defiant, Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges

Critics Choice Award 2026: Why Elle Fanning Wants to Be More Like Kim Kardashian

Police recall forces Torosi out, Rokoua drafted in

Coral Coast 7s live on FBC Sports

Rising tariffs could affect jobs and prices, says FCEF

High prices and land shortage hit home buyers: FDB

No excuse for school dropouts, says Radrodro

Church expands outreach to youths battling alcohol and social pressures

Two women face charges over separate fraud cases

FRA responds to Navua bridge barricade fall

Sivivatu’s dream becomes Drua reality

AJ Lam’s move to Clermont confirmed

Ministry steps up support for teachers to ease burn outs

Crushing to terminate at Rarawai Mill

Fiji U19s set for Joeys Test as final squad confirmed

High Commission sets record straight on CWM hospital upgrades

Manchester United sack Amorim after turbulent tenure

600 secondary school teachers teaching in primary schools: Radrodro

Concerns raised over effectiveness of sex offender rehabilitation

Sale Sharks in talks with Loganimasi

Whyte driven as Coral Coast 7s passion burns on

‘Dream come true’ homecoming for Nabenu at Bula FC

Investors concerned as skilled workers run low

Parents told to stay engaged after $200 school assistance

Consumer Council steps up back-to-school price monitoring

Stop staying silent on unsafe roads, says LTA

Youths take charge of protecting the Serua environment

Suspect held in elderly bank card theft

FRCS steps up push on EFD compliance

Smart farming transforms food security

Electricity rate freeze defended by government

Oil tank leak forces Walu Bay shutdown

Sewage leak worsens in Raiwaqa

Nausori-bound lanes closed tonight

Drua unveil 2026 development squad

The Traitors returns with new 'secret traitor' in major shake-up

Whyte reflects on iconic Coral Coast Sevens moments

Djokovic exits PTPA over transparency concerns

Numerous teenagers among the dead identified in Swiss bar blaze

Final consultation on State Lands Act

Matasawalevu villagers turn seaweed into sustainable income

200,000 applications for the $200 Back-to-School Assistance.

NFA confirms measurable fuel loss in Walu Bay leak

Who is 'tsarina' Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president of Venezuela?

Beyoncé declared the fifth billionaire musician by Forbes

Businesses urged to speak up on proposed tariff increase

National Risk Assessment flags major financial crime risks

Private sector can step in to address skills shortages

Ford embraces new challenge with Bula FC

Timely support for Skipper XV's against Drua

Fury announces latest comeback from retirement

Syria and Argo streets closed after Walu Bay fuel spill

Police increase operations against illegal liquor sales

Walu Bay cordoned off as authorities contain oil leak

EFL’s tariff change public consultation to begin tomorrow

Suspected hit-and-run victim identified as 40-year-old man

Fiji U19 to head into camp next week

Church warns families against abandoning elderly

UN pushes for rights-based policing

Cakacaka wins Vulaga Camakau Canoe Race a second time

Reforms streamline business, adjustments required

Attendance and grades key to student progression

Koroibete scores in Knight’s 33-3 win over Mitsubishi Dynaboars

US says it is not at war with Venezuela despite strikes

Government vows inclusive growth

186 Property fires in 2025

MSMEs to access grants faster

Wetter, warmer months ahead

Concerns grow over fire debris at Gokals warehouse six months on

Elder thankful to parents for continuous support

Tacirua blaze prompts urgent fire safety call

Man challenges stereotypes as flower seller

Bula FC welcomes strength and conditioning coach

Navua FA kicks off 2026 season with Ratu Suliano Matanitobua Cup

Smith craves legacy in Pacific hockey

EFL unveils new electricity tariff plan

Police seize meth, cash and drug paraphernalia

Youth ventures urged to boost economy

EFL outlines 2024–2027 electricity tariff changes for all customers

Three men arrested in separate drug cases in Suva

Unidentified man found dead

A plane carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York, according to a federal official

Arsenal strengthen Premier League grip

Singh to announce his next fight

Tariff rise tied to renewable targets and financial stability

Faith groups call for stronger voice in policy talks

Football fans invited to Bula FC open training session

New EFL Tariff targets fair solar and grid billing

Tabuawaiwai hopeful for 2026 weightlifting season

FICAC prioritizes clearing long-standing case backlog

Post Fiji pushes back on monopoly myth

Bula FC two weeks away from Pro League campaign

Cricket Fiji steps up preparation for World Cup Qualifiers

EFL seeks 32 per cent hike to fund $4.3 billion upgrade

FCCC seeks public input on tariffs

Pacific to shape global climate talks

New Year beachgoers urged to take rubbish home

LICI hits biggest investment ever

Big prize, bigger battles at Coral Coast 7s

Volmer gives back through coaching

GCC backs truth-telling in coup healing push

LTA warns against throwing water at moving vehicles

Education gains shadowed by attendance gaps

Faith groups target youth and social issues

Nadi trio released after cash linked to crime found

Korovuto residents concerned over recurring high water bills

Faith leader urged to speak out against violence and family harm

Passion and partnerships build Coral Coast 7s: Whyte

The best Dad anyone could have asked for: Elenoa Tudravu

Sabha advances education and vedic teaching

Turaganivalu excited for 2026 season

Youth work key to nation building

Ministry urges children to report unsafe touch

FRA to upgrade Rewa Bridge

Council calls for stronger grower support

Women’s Cricket League to start next weekend

FICAC says calls for dissolution must follow law

Strong rape penalties already in place: Ratukalou

Lifestyle choices driving stroke cases nationwide: Counterstroke Fiji

Health Minister pays tribute to late Dr Jemesa Tudravu

LTA upskills staff and expands services

Seven dead, 96 rescued after migrant boat capsizes in Gambia

Electricity tariff increase could severely impact diabetics: Diabetes Fiji

Police seeks help to locate missing 18-year-old man

Castres lock in Botitu until 2028

Sunderland holds City to nil-all draw as title race tightens

NGO group warns of rising governance, rights issues in Fiji

32-year-old motorcyclist dies after Wailekutu collision

FRU begins search for key coaching roles

Acting FICAC Commissioner defends independence

Sewer overflow causes bluish discharge in Nabua stream

Church urges parents to prioritise education

Radisson Blu promises growth despite completion delay

At least 40 dead in Switzerland ski resort bar fire

Rees-Zammit commits long term future to Bristol Bears

Trade deficit widens as imports surge

Global shocks put economy on edge

LTA urges sober driving

Mother trades New Year fun for family livelihood

Faith leaders call for unity and faith

Chaudhry demands bold action now

$180 million government pensions aid 58,000 Fijians

Landlord-tenant complaints on the rise

Rokoro ready to prove her worth

Coral Coast pool draws confirmed

Elder emphasizes character in athlete development

Krishan’s homecoming lifts Bula FC

Nacuqu to replace Gilles Kaka

Supyk embraces new chapter with Bula FC

Elder emphasizes character in athlete development

Krishan’s homecoming lifts Bula FC

Midnight smiles as New Year baby arrives

PM signals tougher stance on crime and poverty

Fijians urged to act now

New UN fund set to fast-track SDG progress

Accused claim abuse at remand center

Peace is fragile, Rabuka urges unity

Fiji stronger together, says Seruiratu

Put God first in 2026, urges church leader

LTA flags water throwing, speeding dangers

CID and taskforce stop burglary

Lecavi chases cricket dream

Wara relishes role in Fiji football first

Commission seeks efficient resolution in Pryde extradition

Fuel prices rise while LPG costs drops from tomorrow

Court to rule on settlement terms next month

Counterstroke Fiji marks success in promoting stroke awareness

Education ministry updates school policies

New GM to drive LICI Fiji’s growth and customer trust

FCCC intensifies night enforcement operations

Investigators await post-mortem in teen death

Police remind public to celebrate New Year responsibly

FICAC sticks to evidence-based approach

Man finds teen’s body while picking lemons

Defence challenges consolidation of high-profile drug cases

Safety fears grow over unrepaired Vuniyasi Bridge

Namaka drug investigation still active

Local market sellers fight to survive

FRU to retain shortlisted CEO candidates in key roles

Race for speed title added to Coral Coast 7s

Young lifters shows promising results

Murder case adjourned for legal opinion

Police Viber investigation enters phase two

Wailoku robbery suspects to appear in court

Minister urges public input on power costs

New MSME strategy to boost women entrepreneurs

Teen from Samabula found dead