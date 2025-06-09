Rural school gets new housing

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

New teachers’ quarters have been officially opened at Burebasaga District School in Rewa.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka said the project was funded under the Ministry’s Rural Housing Assistance Program.

Ditoka states that the housing provides safe and decent accommodation for teachers. He says it supports their welfare and helps improve education delivery in the community.

He adds the investment shows the government’s commitment to better rural housing.

Ditoka adds that it also demonstrates support for essential service providers who contribute to community development.

