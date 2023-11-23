Robust global marketing key: Hill

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says this surge in tourist arrivals can be attributed to the robust global marketing efforts of the Fiji brand.

Hill expresses his enthusiasm about the continuous increase in tourist arrivals, citing a combination of contributing factors that have fueled this tourism boom.

He emphasizes that strategic marketing initiatives played a pivotal role in drawing global attention to Fiji as a premier travel destination.

“Definitely not seeing any sort of slide from our normal peak period of June, July, August. It’s really, really strong and we’re expecting November and December to be strong as well. So it’s really exciting.”

The statistics reveal a diverse source of tourism, with a substantial influx from countries like Australia, New Zealand, US and Japan all contributing to over 700,000 visitors already coming to Fiji.

Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort Manager Yvo Van Dijk highlights the notable increase in visitors from Australia and New Zealand, traditionally significant contributors, but also pointed out a surprising surge from the United States.

Van Dijk says usually the current period is typically considered a low season for tourism, making the exceptional numbers even more noteworthy.

“I think we have the tourism feature is doing an amazing job to promote us around the world. We saw these billboards going up on Times Square the other day and it’s driving a lot more awareness of our destination in the world.”

However, looking ahead, Tourism Fiji reveals that ambitious plans in place for 2024 to sustain and build upon this positive momentum.