Road upgrades boost rural connectivity and safety

The Fiji Roads Authority under the Ministry of Public Works deployed $371 million in 2025 capital works, sealing 12.5km in Suva including Princess Road while advancing outer island upgrades on Lakeba, Moala, and Rotuma.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says maintenance hit $186 million, completing 31km renewals from Navua to Nausori, with drainage clearances tackling floods.

Tuisawau says Japan’s $70 million grant fuels the Tamavua-i-wai Bridge, now in alignment phase, and $30 million Vutia road and bridge starts construction May 2026.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the government of Japan in this initiative, and work continues with road alignment, traffic diversions, and the bridge itself.These adjustments will improve the road networks in the Central Division.”

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Western Division routine works stabilize Rakiraki and Lautoka, plus 28km maritime upgrades where 95 percent is done and solar-lit jetties at Vunisea and Koro.

Tendering eyes 15 new crossings by August 2026 with a $300m Wairiki project design complete.

Minister Tuisawau stressed climate-resilient networks for 6,400km roads and 1,400 bridges, enhancing market access, schools, and emergencies in remote areas.

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