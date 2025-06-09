Road-drop occurs at Semo Village

[Source: FRA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed a significant road drop-out has occurred along Queen’s Road near Semo Village.

The FRA states that this has resulted in the collapse of the carriageway, cutting off traffic in both directions and making the route impassable.

The authority adds that an immediate assessment will be carried out once the floodwaters have receded.

In the meantime, they are strongly advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice, as the Fiji Roads Authority works to establish a temporary detour to restore access.



