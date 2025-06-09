Road deaths and drink-driving most common crimes in west says police

Road fatalities and drunk-driving cases are the most common offences recorded in the Western Division, with police officers also among those caught and charged for driving under the influence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe highlighted this during an interview with FBC News, saying police have increased their visibility on the roads, with a strong focus on targeting drunk-drivers.

He said that despite repeated warnings, some members of the public continue to disregard the law, adding that random breath-testing operations have resulted in a significant number of offenders being arrested and taken to court for drink-driving.

Article continues after advertisement

“My plea to the people is to work within the ambit of the law and live according to the laws of this land, because if you make the decision to break the law, the police are here. We are equipped, we are ready.”

He further cautioned members of the public against engaging in criminal activities during the festive season, stressing that police have developed strategies to respond effectively, but declined to outline the specific measures in place.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.