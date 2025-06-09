Road closures for Vuda generator transport

[Source: Energy Fiji Limited]

Energy Fiji Limited is advising motorists of major road restrictions this week as three large thermal generator engines are transported from Lautoka Port to the Vuda Power Station.

Each generator weighs almost 150 tonnes and requires specialised trailers, pilot escorts and temporary bridge decking. Because of their size, movements will take place at night and early morning.

EFL CEO Fatiaki Gibson says transport will happen in four phases, from Friday night to Saturday morning, all three generators will move from the Port to Natabua between 10 pm and 6 am.

He says on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, each generator will then be transported from Natabua to Vuda between 2 am and 6 am.

Rolling road closures will be in place along Waterfront Road, Nadovu, Navutu, Kings Road, Natabua Road, Wairabetia Road and Vuda Back Road.

Traffic will also be stopped at temporary bridge deckings along the route.

EFL is urging motorists to avoid these areas during the movement hours and use alternative routes where possible.

Gibson says all movements meet Fiji and New Zealand safety standards and will be escorted by pilot vehicles, with support from FRA, LTA, Police and Telecom Fiji.

For more information, contact EFL on 132333, or 5333 for mobile users.

