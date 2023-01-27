Ro Filipe inspects progress

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau [middle] inspects the progress of works on the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project in Viria [Source: WAF/Twitter]

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau is happy with the progress report submitted by the contractors and Water Authority of Fiji in terms of the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project in Viria.

Ro Filipe says the project is progressing well.

The project is set to be completed in June 2023, which is just five months from now.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: WAF/Twitter]

The minister says this will help resolve intermittent supply issues in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

“The Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project in Viria is progressing well. That is planned to resolve the water problems”.



[Source: WAF/Twitter]

The total investment in this project is $270 million, and over 360,000 Fijians will benefit from an additional 40 million liters of water per day.

Ro Filipe also observed the signing of a $16 million contract awarded to contractor Sinohydro HDEC Joint Venture.



[Source: WAF/Twitter]

This will see the design and build for DN900 Waila off take pipe laying works in the coming months to have the provision of treated water from the Viria facility to be channeled into the Wainibuku reservoir.

Meanwhile, Ro Filipe also visited the Waimanu Raw Water Pump Station as well as the Waila Water Treatment Plant.