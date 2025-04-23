Rising NCDs among issues raised at consultation

DPM and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during 2025–2026 National Budget public consultation in the Western Division [ Source: Ministry of Finance / Facebook ]

Non-Communicable Diseases have emerged as a key concern for residents in the Western Division during the 2025–2026 National Budget public consultation held yesterday.

Participants voiced growing alarm over the rising incidence of NCDs, calling for stronger health interventions and greater support for public health services.

The issue was at the forefront of discussions, reflecting its serious impact on families and national productivity.

Other pressing concerns raised included the state of rural roads and unsafe crossings particularly for schoolchildren and daily commuters.

Cost of living, youth unemployment, and the urgent need to support small businesses more effectively were also brought up.

Attendees also questioned the recent increase in the minimum wage to $5 per hour and highlighted the need for clear strategies to address brain drain.

Suggestions included upskilling, job creation, and offering incentives to retain professionals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, assures the public that the government is working closely with stakeholders to strengthen public health systems and improve road infrastructure.

He stresses that the government’s broader focus remains on stabilising the economy through fiscal reforms, boosting household incomes, and maintaining critical social services.

Professor Prasad encouraged all Fijians to engage in the budget consultation process and share their views ahead of the 2025–2026 National Budget, which will be tabled in Parliament on June 27.

