Rising drug abuse among youth alarming

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has sounded the alarm on the escalating drug abuse crisis among young Fijians, revealing the disturbing health consequences it is causing.

Methamphetamine use among teenagers as young as 14 has led to serious illnesses, including the contraction of HIV/AIDS through risky behaviors such as injecting drugs.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Rabuka admitted that current drug laws and rehabilitation facilities may no longer be adequate to combat this growing trend.

“We focused on the drug trials last week and the previous weeks and hopefully the law will catch up with the trend. The trend is that it’s improving and increasing and getting worse.”

He highlighted that the existing legal framework relies on penalties enacted several years ago and stressed that we have to step up with the time and deal with it the best way we can.

The government has dedicated significant resources to tracing offenders, conducting investigations, and prosecuting those involved in drug-related crimes.

However, the prime minister expressed frustration at the leniency of penalties handed down by courts.

Despite these challenges, Rabuka emphasized the government’s strong commitment to improving investigative and legal responses.

He called for urgent updates to drug policies and expansion of rehabilitation services to better support affected youth and communities.

