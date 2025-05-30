Rice farming gains support

The Ba Rice Farmers Association is urging farmers to utilize their vacant land for production, highlighting the significant government grants and expanded services from Fiji Rice available to support them.

Rajesh Singh is encouraging farmers to seize these opportunities to boost productivity and profitability.

Singh says that with the right support and resources, farmers can increase their crop yields and contribute more effectively to the agricultural sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“And apart from that, they are giving grants. The grant, in the sense of planting and preparation of land, is $300 per acre. A farmer has to contribute 20% of it, and the rest is provided by Fiji Rice Ltd, which is funded by the Government of Fiji.”

Singh also acknowledges the challenges faced by rice farmers, including adverse weather conditions and fluctuations in market prices.

Fiji Rice Farmers Association representative Yadth Ram says they are ready to provide support and incentives to farmers to help with rice farming and cultivation.

“There are many indicators in rice. They are trying their best to maintain and repair the damage in our market. So we are collaborating with our markets and the Ministry of Agriculture to access the best technology, and we urge our future farmers to plant rice as well.”

Ram encourages farmers to take full advantage of the assistance being offered to strengthen local rice production and reduce reliance on imports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.