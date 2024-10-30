RFMF supports review recommendations

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai says they fully support to the recently concluded National Security and Defence Review (NSDR) and its recommendations.

The military says NSDR prioritizes transparency, accountability, and collaboration in building a resilient security framework for Fiji.

Kalouniwai says the review reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing Fiji’s security architecture to effectively address emerging challenges, including climate change, transnational crime, and regional geopolitical dynamics.

The military head says the NSDR recommendations recognize the need for a proactive and people-centred approach to national security, and the RFMF stands ready to align its strategic priorities with this vision.

He goes on to add that as an institution, they are committed to upholding the safety, security, and well-being of all Fijians, while respecting human rights and supporting democratic governance.”

The RFMF acknowledges key areas highlighted in the review, including strengthening national resilience to climate change.

This will see the RFMF continue to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response, recognizing that climate-related threats are among Fiji’s most pressing security challenges.

On the area of enhancing public trust and accountability, the military says it is committed to building trust with the public and collaborating with civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations.

It adds that through increased transparency and public engagement, the RFMF aims to bridge past gaps and demonstrate accountability in its operations.

In line with the NSDR’s call for greater democratic accountability, the RFMF will support measures for civilian oversight and ensure all personnel undergo regular training in human rights and community-centered service.

As part of the review’s implementation, the RFMF will actively contribute to the forthcoming National Security Strategy and work alongside all government agencies to uphold Fiji’s security, prosperity, and sovereignty.

The RFMF reaffirms its dedication to serving the people of Fiji with integrity, professionalism, and respect.

Kalouniwai says they are confident that the NSDR recommendations will strengthen national unity and resilience, creating a secure environment that supports Fiji’s development and fosters peace across the Pacific region.