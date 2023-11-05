RFMF strengthens ties with PLA

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has further deepened bonds of friendship and cooperation with China’s People’s Liberation Army following a productive bilateral meeting.

Led by its Commander, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, the RFMF delegation met China’s Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Committee, General Liu Zhenli.

In a statement, the RFMF says the meeting provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to exchange insights and explore avenues for collaboration.

The RFMF also says the discussions were comprehensive, covering a wide range of important topics.

Military training was a key focus, with both delegations sharing their expertise and experiences to enhance the capabilities of their respective armed forces.

Additionally, the meeting delved into the realm of military aid, with the RFMF expressing its gratitude for the support received from the PLA.

Major General Kalouniwai says this assistance has been instrumental in Fiji’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Furthermore, discussions on collaboration regarding climate change took center stage.

The Commander says as a Pacific island nation, Fiji faces the harsh realities of climate change, making it crucial to find sustainable solutions.

The RFMF and PLA explored avenues for joint initiatives and knowledge-sharing to address this global challenge and protect our fragile ecosystems.

Maritime security was a key concern during the meeting.

Both sides recognized the importance of safeguarding our shared waters and ensuring freedom of navigation.

The RFMF and PLA discussed strategies for enhanced cooperation in this area, including joint exercises and information sharing, to promote stability and peace in the region.

Major General Kalouniwai says the outcome of these discussions holds great promise for the future, with potential benefits including improved military capabilities, increased support for Fiji’s climate change efforts, and enhanced maritime security in the region.