RFMF Reconciliation "talanoa" session underway

Members of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration program are currently having a closed-door “Talanoa” session with former military personnel at the Sukanaivalu VC barrack, Labasa.

These are former military officers that were involved in the takeover of Sukanaivalu barracks during the 2000 coup.

The program is currently led by the Commander RFMF, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, including officers and family members.

It has been an ongoing program for the military in the past months as a form of building relations and unity amongst members of the current and former officers based on past events.

Also part of the event will be a traditional Fijian reconciliation of “veisorosorovi.”.

Meanwhile, the event will conclude tomorrow, where the RFMF will also be seeking forgiveness from the province of Macuata.