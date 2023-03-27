Review of sports-related policies possible: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Fiji Sports Awards event over the weekend. [Source: Fiji Government]

The People’s Coalition Government will review relevant policies such as the National Sports Policy and the Anti-Doping Policy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this at the Fiji Sports Awards event over the weekend.

Rabuka says the Ministry of Youth and Sports will review existing sporting infrastructure with key stakeholders prior to recommending to Cabinet key investment priority areas to ensure Fiji offers excellent facilities that would attract more international sporting events.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister adds that it is their goal to make Fiji the sporting hub of the Pacific.

The Coalition government intend to catapult individual sports towards an era of professionalism with the necessary budgetary provisions to be channeled towards sports in the next financial year.