Review of legislation crucial says Kamikamica

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says they will continue to review Legislation and regulations to ensure the economy operates under unambiguous Laws and regulations.

He also confirms that reviews of the Real Estate Agents Act, National Trade Measurement Act of 1989, and the Trade and Standards Quality Control Act are currently underway.

Kamikamica says they are also looking at a possible MSME Bill and a review of the Co-Operative Act 1996.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that cyber security is also a major priority in the ministry, and this framework is being strengthened through the formation of the National Computer Emergency Response Team to deal with emerging threats.

Kamikamica also states that discussions are underway with development partners to carry out a Data Protection law.

The Minister adds that this is crucial for increasing the trans-border flow of personal data and is also critical for the growing BPO sector.