Reverse crash driver released on bail

Tevita Nasavu Mate in court today

A driver who allegedly hit a 60-year-old woman, causing her death along Nina Street in Suva last week, has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Tevita Nasavu Mate is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and one count of driving without a valid driving license.

It is alleged that Mate reversed the vehicle and hit the victim and a 49-year-old bystander.

The two victims were rushed to the CWM Hospital, where the 60-year-old woman died and the 49-year-old woman was admitted.

Mate’s counsel asked the court to defer his client’s plea as they needed time to go through the disclosures.

The accused has been released on $1000 cash bail with two sureties.

He has been ordered to report to Nabua Police Station every Saturday, not to reoffend while on bail, and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

A stop-departure order has also been issued against him.

The matter has been adjourned to September 6th for plea.