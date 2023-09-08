Resource shortage affects Fiji passport services

Immigration office.

The Department of Immigration is lacking resources to cater to the increasing demand for passport services.

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua says the government is allocating resources to tackle the challenge of handling a surge in passport applications for new issuances, replacements, and renewals.

Tikoduadua says the Ministry prints about 4000 to 6,000 passports a month at its offices in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi, and Labasa.

“We are moving to a new HQ, and we are having a new integrated border management system that will be more responsive to getting passports out quickly and processing these things.”

Tikoduadua emphasizes that the ongoing digitization and modernization efforts of the Fiji Immigration System, along with the forthcoming completion of the new Integrated Border Management System, will significantly bolster the Ministry’s capacity to respond effectively to the rising public demand.