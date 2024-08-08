Resilience call made in face of rising threats

Pacific Island Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa says as the Pacific Island countries continue to face emerging and growing threats from strategic geopolitical interests and climate change, leaders remain optimistic about finding collective solutions to address this crisis.

Speaking at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga, he stresses the need to integrate resilience as a priority across all policies and implementation processes.

This includes sectors that affect people, primarily health and education, for sustainable outcomes in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

The Forum Secretary-General highlights the need to remain vigilant regarding regional security issues.

“Central to these considerations is ensuring that we secure our place and our prosperity for future generations. As we have advocated since its launch over the past two years, the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent sets our collective vision for the region.”

Waqa adds that this opportunity allows Forum leaders to strengthen regional solidarity and promote their respective interests.

“Our Forum leaders can come together to discuss and make decisions on matters that will advance our region’s priorities. We may be small island countries, but as a new Pacific continent, we are a force to be reckoned with.”

The PIF Leaders meeting will continue until Friday, with leaders participating in crucial discussions, as well as regional and bilateral meetings.