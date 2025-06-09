New reservoirs to end water shortages

The $35 million Elevated Princess Road Water Infrastructure Project is set to improve water supply for residents along Princess Road, from Tamavua to Colo-i-Suva including Lami and Suva.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau officiated at the groundbreaking of the project in Colo-I-Suva today.

He said the project addresses years of low water pressure, irregular supply and reliance on outdated infrastructure, rainwater harvesting and periodic water carting which have left communities struggling to access a basic human right.

“Once completed, this project will significantly reduce these long-standing issues by stabilising water pressure and improving storage capacity at higher elevations. The two new reservoirs will provide a more reliable buffer during periods of high demand, ensuring continuous flow and minimizing service interruptions.”

Ro Filipe said the initiative, implemented by Flame Tree Developments Fiji Limited would install 11.73 kilometres of new water mains, build a modern pump station and construct two five-megalitre reservoirs.

These upgrades will stabilise pressure in high-elevation areas and provide a consistent supply for households, schools, health facilities and businesses.

The Minister said the project would enable the Water Authority of Fiji to draw water from the Viria Water Supply Scheme, improving resilience during maintenance or emergencies.

It will also connect to the Tamavua Water Supply Scheme, benefiting thousands of greater Suva residents and enhancing overall network efficiency.

Ro Filipe added that the new infrastructure will reduce reliance on costly water carting, minimise leaks from ageing pipelines and ensure

consistent supply to critical institutions including hospitals, schools, and commercial centres.

He described the project as more than pipes and reservoirs, saying it delivers dignity, health, and opportunity.

The initiative aligns with the National Development Plan 2024–2030, Vision 2050 and the Water Sector Strategy 2050, aiming for 100 percent access to safe and reliable water.

The Minister thanked landowners, the Water Authority of Fiji, Flame Tree Developments, community leaders and government officials for their cooperation, calling it a true example of nation-building.

Ro Filipe is also urging Fijians to use water wisely and sustainably, saying the project will be a cornerstone for health, prosperity, and a brighter future.

