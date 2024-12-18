Report to shape Fiji’s health policy

Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says the findings of an immunization survey will help shape health policies and programs moving forward.

He says the results of the study will provide critical insights into the current success and challenges of the national immunization program, and help ensure comprehensive coverage across the population.

Dr. Tudravu, states that the survey is instrumental in understanding vaccination coverage and identifying areas that need improvement.

He adds that the data will play an important role in informing Fiji’s immunization strategy for 2025 and beyond.

“The survey was intended to evaluate the current coverage and effectiveness of the national immunization program. It also developed into identifying barriers to vaccine intake or uptake, understanding reasons for vaccine refusal, and assessing the impact to healthcare workers towards vaccination.”

While the findings highlight strong initial vaccination rates, particularly among younger age groups, Dr. Tudravu notes that challenges remain in ensuring vaccine uptake among older children.

He says it is important to address these issues to build on the program’s solid foundation and ensure the availability of data-driven decisions for future health policies.