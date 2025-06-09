Repairs begin at Lautoka School after termite damage

Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook

Construction is underway on a new classroom block at Saint Thomas Primary School in Lautoka, following termite damage to existing buildings that disrupted student learning.

School management initially raised concerns about the damage, prompting government assistance.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Small Grants Scheme provided building materials worth over $30,000 to support the school’s restoration.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening education and ensuring safe, supportive learning environments for children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.