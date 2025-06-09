Reliable water supply to bring relief to the people of Burerua

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The people of Burerua Village in Tailevu have witnessed what can be achieved when communities work together with government.

Today marks a historic occasion as they commissioned their village water project.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his delight, highlighting that the village contributed by fundraising a portion of the project cost, while the government provided the remaining funds.

For the first time, a reliable water supply is reaching the people of Burerua, thanks to their initiative in taking the first step without waiting for external support.

“It takes away the dependence mentally, that so many blame us for. We can show that we can play our part in our own development.”

Rabuka says the government should step in where needed, but what Burerua achieved should serve as an example for other communities.

The Prime Minister adds that while the government will play its part, development will not happen simultaneously in all rural areas.

He urges communities to actively play their part and utilize available support to meet their development needs.

