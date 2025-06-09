Reintegration programs in place for returning women workers: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Women returning from overseas employment are being supported through structured reintegration programs, as concerns grow about some failing to transition into meaningful work back home.

Responding to questions on what systems are in place to assist returning workers, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, outlined a two-stage approach, which includes pre-departure preparation and post-return reintegration.

Singh says all workers travelling under overseas labour mobility schemes, including the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme and New Zealand’s seasonal work programs, undergo pre-departure training.

He says this includes financial literacy training, with workers strongly encouraged to save as much as possible while abroad.

Singh stresses that workers are advised to send home only what is necessary to sustain their families, and to save the rest.

“We often ask them how much they were earning when they were working here in Fiji and whether they were able to sustain the family.”

He adds that workers are encouraged to send a similar amount, or slightly more, while overseas, and to build their savings for long-term investment.

On their return, Singh says the Ministry runs reintegration programs aimed at helping workers invest their savings wisely, start businesses, and improve their families’ livelihood.

He says returning workers can also access support through other government arms, including SME-focused assistance programs that provide training and financial support for business development.

According to the Minister, there are many success stories.

He says returned workers have built homes, bought vehicles, and established businesses, including fishing ventures with boats and engines, as a result of their overseas earnings.

However, the Minister also addressed recent reports of Fijians in Australia allegedly involved in drug-related and other illegal activities.

Singh clarified that those individuals did not travel under the farm work schemes administered through his Ministry.

He acknowledged that in some cases, workers abroad may lose contact with their families, but says country leaders and officers are working to locate and reconnect them.

“I must say that this is a very small percentage of the overall number of workers that we have out there.”

The comments come amid ongoing national debate about the long-term social and economic impact of overseas labour mobility, particularly for women returning home with new skills but facing reintegration challenges.

