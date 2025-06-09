Rehab centre promises hope for those battling addiction

Fiji is set to get its first National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centre to tackle rising substance abuse.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the need for the service would increase in the coming years.

Dr Lalabalavu said the Ministry was leading a multi-stakeholder effort to provide treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration services.

The plan includes a national consultancy under the Australia-Fiji Health Program to assess gaps in drug rehabilitation services and partnership with Quaker to establish a fully equipped rehabilitation facility in Suva.

He explains the consultancy involves analyzing drug use, consulting government agencies, NGOs, faith groups and affected individuals and making recommendations for policy, legal and operational reforms.

“This is a multi-million dollar project for a fully equipped modern rehabilitation facility in Suva. It will take at least five years to construct and equip Quaker’s completed feasibility studies, and we expect final approval from the South Korean National Assembly in December of this year.”



Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Once operational, the centre will deliver clinical care, structured rehabilitation programs, healthcare worker training, national awareness campaigns and reintegration support with families, communities, and NGOs.

He acknowledges existing civil society organisations already providing rehabilitation services and pledges that the Ministry will collaborate with all stakeholders.

Dr Lalabalavu states a whole-of-country approach grounded in compassion, evidence and partnership is essential to restore dignity, reduce harm, and give hope to those affected.

The Minister revealed this in his response to an oral question from Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau on the Ministry’s collaborative work with stakeholders to establish the drug rehabilitation centre.

